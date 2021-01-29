Man Charged With OVI After Hancock County Crash

A man is facing an OVI charge after a fiery crash in southeast Hancock County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Zachary Dufek, 26, of Forest, was driving a 1989 Chevy Corvette south on Township Road 154 Thursday night when he crashed into a ditch.

The car caught on fire and became fully engulfed.

Dufek was able to get himself out of the car and was found standing alongside the road when responders arrived.

He was treated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol was a factor in the crash and Dufek has been charged with OVI and failure to control.