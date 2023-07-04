Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department said a man died after getting knocked down by a vehicle.

It happened in the 900 block of Sherwood Drive at 10:25 Monday night, according to police.

Police said James Firth, 66, of Findlay, was walking westbound along the south side of the 900 block of Sherwood Drive when a vehicle that was accidentally put in reverse rolled at idle and knocked him down.

Firth was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with a head injury and died at the hospital.

Police said the operator of the vehicle was 86-year-old Jack Kaiser, of Findlay.

Police said a citation is to be issued after the investigation concludes.