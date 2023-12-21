Man Facing Drug Charges After Residence Searched

A man was arrested after a drug-related search warrant was executed at his Tiffin residence.

Authorities say a drug task force carried out the search warrant at an address at 253 ½ 4th Avenue, that being the residence of 37-year-old Nathaniel R. Heil.

Authorities say the task force located suspected crack cocaine, criminal tools, and cash in the residence.

Heil has pending charges for trafficking in drugs and criminal tools stemming from this investigation as well as additional counts of trafficking from previous investigations.

Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly said the success of an investigation isn’t always about the amount of drugs confiscated but more so about addressing the complaints from citizens and improving the quality of life in the community.

People are encouraged to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit crime hotline at 419-443-0463, extension 1140.