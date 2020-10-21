Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers found a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Wyandot County.

Troopers pulled over a car on U.S. 23 on October 14th for a lanes violation.

While performing a field sobriety test, they say the driver, Eddie Pope, 47, of Detroit, fled on foot.

He was apprehended a short time later and booked at the Wyandot County Jail.

He’s facing felony charges of possession and trafficking in drugs as well as misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.