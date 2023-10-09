Man Facing Kidnapping Charges In Woman’s Abduction

The Findlay Police Department says a man is facing kidnapping charges after a woman reported being held against her will in a trailer.

Police say a woman in distress arrived at Millstream Career Center at 1100 Broad Avenue at 9:48 Monday morning.

Officers responded to the school and spoke with the woman who said she was bound and held against her will in a trailer not far from the school.

The police department says officers located the trailer in the rear of 718 College Street and the suspect arrived on the scene when officers were checking the trailer.

Police say the suspect, Dewayne Vanatta, 60, of Findlay, was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Hancock County Jail on kidnapping charges.

The woman was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.