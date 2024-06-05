Man Facing Variety Of Charges After Violent Domestic Dispute

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 06-05-24 at 0336 hours the Findlay Police Department received a 911 call regarding a female being strangled by her boyfriend in their room at the TownePlace Suites on Tiffin Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim. She had injuries consistent with being strangled. She reported that her boyfriend, 31 year old Jamie Hoverman of McComb, Ohio, was intoxicated. She reported that he assaulted her and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness several times throughout the evening. He had fled the hotel room on foot prior to police arriving on scene.

While officers were interviewing the victim, a separate officer located a pickup truck driving recklessly on Tiffin Avenue near Bright Road. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The pickup truck lost control and crashed on Bright Road near Shore Blvd. The driver, later identified as Jamie, fled from the crash on foot. The pursuing officer deployed a Taser on Jamie, subduing him and placing him under arrest.

The suspect (pictured below) complained of injuries from the traffic crash and was transported to BVH by HANCO EMS for treatment. After being medically cleared, he was transported to the Hancock County Justice Center for incarceration. It was then determined that the pickup truck Jamie had been driving was stolen from a nearby hotel. Jamie Hoverman was issued a traffic citation for driving with a suspended license, failing to maintain control, and not wearing a seat belt.

Jamie Hoverman was incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on the following charges: Kidnapping (Felony 1) Strangulation (Felony 3) Receiving Stolen Property (Felony 4) Obstructing Official Business (Misdemeanor 2) Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor 2) Failure to Disclose Personal Information (Misdemeanor 4).