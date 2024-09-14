Man Flown To Hospital After Being Shot In Findlay

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 9-13-2024 at 1904 hours FPD officers were dispatched to a report of a male with a gun outside of Old Stoney Ledge (752 Howard St).

While en-route to the location, officers were advised a male had been shot once and the suspect had fled from the scene.

Officers arrived in the area and the male suspect (identified as Marcuss Martinez) was located near the area of College St and Fox St.

Marcuss then ran east bound through lawns in the 600 blk of College St. Marcuss was eventually stopped by an officer in front of a residence in the 600 blk of College St and taken into custody.

The victim was transported to the Blanchard Valley Hospital by an unknown person.

The victim was found to have sustained a single gunshot wound to the lower left portion of his face.

The victim was later transported by Life Flight to OSU Medical Hospital for further treatment.

Victim’s condition is currently unknown.

After further investigation, Marcuss was incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on charges of Felonious Assault (ORC – 2903.11) and Obstructing Official Business (ORD – 525.07).