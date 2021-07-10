Man Found Injured Along River Life-Flighted To Hospital

Findlay first responders rescued a man they say fell from the railroad bridge over the Blanchard River, west of Cory Street.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police and fire arrived to find the man on the north side of the river halfway in the water.

Firefighters secured the man and brought him up the embankment and onto the railroad tracks and into a waiting ambulance.

The ambulance took the man to the high school where a Life Flight helicopter had landed to fly him to a hospital.

There was no word on his condition, other than that he was responsive.