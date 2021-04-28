Man Hit By Car After Exiting Vehicle In Roadway

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man was struck by a car after getting out of the vehicle he was in on U.S. 224.

It happened Tuesday night around 9:30 on U.S. 224 near Township Road 243, just east of Findlay.

The Highway Patrol says Brian E. Hutchison, 34, of Bowling Green, was a passenger in a minivan that had stopped in the roadway.

Hutchison exited the vehicle and was hit by a car that was traveling east on U.S. 224.

Hutchison was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for incapacitating injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident for Hutchison.

The crash remains under investigation.