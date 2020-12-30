Man Indicted For 2018 Findlay Murder

A man is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in Findlay nearly three years ago.

A Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted Jayden M. Edwards on charges of Complicity to Aggravated Murder, Complicity to Aggravated Robbery and Complicity to Aggravated Burglary.

Each charge also comes with a firearm specification.

Prosecutors say Edwards, 24, was heavily involved in the shooting death of 56-year-old Jeffery Gary at an address on Fox Street in Findlay on February 11th, 2018.

Investigators at the time said multiple suspects confronted Gary and shot him.

Edwards is the first person to be indicted in connection with the murder.

Edwards is currently serving time at North Central Correctional Institution in Marion on a separate aggravated robbery case.