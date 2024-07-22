Man Indicted On 26 Charges In Crash That Killed 6 People

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Wednesday, July 17, the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office brought forth six charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, nine charges of vehicular assault and 11 charges of assault against Jacob McDonald, 60, Zanesville.

McDonald was responsible for a fatal crash on November 14, 2023, that resulted in the death of six people – Dave Kennat, 56, Navarre; Kristy Gaynor, 39, Zoar; Shannon Wigfield, 45, Bolivar; John W. Mosley, 18, Mineral City; Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, Bolivar; and Katelyn N. Owens, 15, Mineral City. Mosley, Worrell and Owens were students from Tuscarawas Valley High School.

The Licking County Grand Jury heard testimony from an Ohio State Highway Patrol reconstructionist and others. McDonald was indicted on all 26 charges, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, July 18, Ohio State Highway Patrol Granville Post troopers, with the assistance of the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, executed the warrant and arrested McDonald. He was booked into the Licking County Justice Center. On Friday, July 19, McDonald appeared before the Licking County Common Pleas Court and was given a bond of $1 million.