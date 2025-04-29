Man Indicted On Charge Of Inducing Panic

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the threat of violence to staff at Hancock County Job and Family Services in February has resulted in the indictment of a Findlay man.

The sheriff’s office says John Buoy, 48, was indicted for inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony, and booked at the Hancock County Jail.

On February 28, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said a caller upset over canceled benefits threatened to “blow y’all up”.

The sheriff’s office said the caller was from Hancock County and had contacted the call center in Sandusky County.

The sheriff’s office said the caller didn’t specify whether the threat was directed at Hancock County or Sandusky County.

The sheriff’s office searched the Hancock County Job and Family Services building along with assistance from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit for explosive devices and no threats were found.