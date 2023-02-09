Man Indicted On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Child

A Bluffton man has been indicted by a Hancock County grand jury on charges of sexually assaulting a child.

The indictment shows that Jeffery A. Ludwig, 65, is facing a total of 11 counts.

Charge 1 in the indictment is rape, a first-degree felony, and the other ten counts are gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

The indictment alleges that the offenses happened between 2010 and 2015, and a penalty specification in the indictment indicated that the victim was less than ten years old at the time of the offenses.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office website showed Ludwig incarcerated on Thursday afternoon.

Court records didn’t yet list his arraignment date.