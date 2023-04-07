Man Indicted On Murder Charges In Woman’s Death

(WTOL-11) – Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a woman in Bowling Green.

A Wood County Grand Jury indicted Jimmy Cole on three counts of murder.

Prosecutors say Cole killed 23-year-old Alicia Rosa late last month.

Rosa’s body was found on North Main Street, just north of downtown Bowling Green.

Police say Rosa and Cole had an existing relationship.

Rosa’s family told WTOL-11 that she was pregnant with her first child at the time of her death.

Cole was arrested on parole violations in Fostoria on March 31st.