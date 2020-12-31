Man Injured In Findlay Crash

A man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Findlay.

The crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Center Street.

The Findlay Police Department says Emmet Clements, 93, of Mt. Cory, was driving eastbound on Center Street when he rear-ended an SUV that was waiting to turn left into Early Years Family Childcare.

Clements was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

He was issued a citation.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.