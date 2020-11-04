Man Injured In Hancock County Crash

A man was injured in a crash northwest of Findlay.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hancock County Road 140 and Township Road 95 at around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says James Insley, 69, of Benton Ridge, was going east on Township Road 95 when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and struck a truck that was southbound on County Road 140.

Insley was injured and taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Insley was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.