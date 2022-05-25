Man Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol is believed to have been a factor in an injury crash on State Route 568, just east of Findlay.

The sheriff’s office says Jaylen Fletcher, 21, of Albany, Georgia, was driving westbound on State Route 568 near Township Road 237 at around 3:53 Wednesday morning when he went left of center and drove off the road.

His vehicle struck the ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its top.

The sheriff’s office said Fletcher was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.