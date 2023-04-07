Driver Injured In Hancock County Crash

A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash a little northwest of Findlay.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 10:09 Friday morning at 6033 County Road 140 in Liberty Township.

The sheriff’s office said a driver, Ali Hassan, was attempting to turn left from a private drive when he was hit by a vehicle that was northbound on County Road 140.

The sheriff’s office said Hassan failed to yield to the northbound vehicle, causing the crash.

Hassan was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office issued Hassan a citation for failure to yield.