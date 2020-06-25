Man Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County County Sheriff’s Office says a man was injured in a single-vehicle crash just east of Findlay.

It happened a little before 2 p.m. Thursday on Township Road 234, south of Township Road 208 in Marion Township.

The sheriff’s office says Christian Richardson, 47, of Findlay, was driving north on Township Road 234 when he went off the left side of the road, entered the ditch and took out a utility pole.

Richardson was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.