Driver Injured In Rollover Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a man was injured when he ran a red light and caused a crash.

The crash happened at around 4:30 Sunday afternoon at State Route 12 and County Road 236.

Police say R. Lee Ramey, 88, of Findlay, was driving west on State Route 12 when he ran a red light at County Road 236 and was hit by a vehicle that was turning from County Road 236 onto State Route 12.

The impact caused Ramey’s vehicle to roll onto its roof and slide westbound.

Ramey was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS with minor injuries.

He was cited for running the red light and driving under suspension.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated on the scene.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.