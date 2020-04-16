Man Injured When Truck Hits Building In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a man was injured when the box truck he was riding in hit the overhang of a building.

It happened a little before 4 p.m. Thursday at Physicians Plus at 3939 North Main Street.

Police say Robert Barnett, 49, of Wayne, was riding in the box truck when it struck the overhang and he sustained a possible head injury.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Police say the truck was being driven by James Hilty, 33, of Bowling Green.

Police say no citations were issued because the incident was on private property.