Man Joins OSHP’s “Saved By The Belt” Club

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has welcomed another member into its “Saved By The Belt” Club after his seat belt saved him from potentially life-threatening injuries during a crash.

Details are in the following media release from the highway patrol.

Lima resident Joshua C. Fultz joined Ohios “Saved by the Belt” Club after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred on U.S. Route 30 in Allen County on February 8.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Timothy P. Grigsby, Lima Post commander, presented him with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Joshua is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Grigsby said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2019 shows 457 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Joshua also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.