Man Killed In Crash On State Route 15

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed in a crash south of Findlay early Wednesday.

The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. at State Route 15 and County Road 8.

The sheriff’s office says David Rayford, 39, of Arlington, was driving north on County Road 8 when he entered the intersection with State Route 15 and struck an eastbound commercial vehicle.

Rayford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was treated on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.