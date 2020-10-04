Man Killed In Putnam County Crash

A man was killed in a crash just south of Leipsic.

The crash happened Saturday at about 8:09 p.m. on State Route 65 near road F-6.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jeremy Diemer, 46, of Leipsic, was driving his SUV south on State Route 65 when he went off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and rolled.

Diemer was ejected from the vehicle which came to rest in a field on its top.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County coroner.

The highway patrol says the crash remains under investigation.