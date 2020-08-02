Man Killed In Rollover Crash Outside Fostoria

A man was killed in a rollover crash west of Fostoria.

The crash happened just before 5 o’clock Sunday morning on State Route 613 near County Road 257.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Bradley A. Dukes, 68, of Fostoria, was driving westbound on State Route 613 when he lost control of his vehicle at the railroad tracks at County Road 257 and the car rolled.

Dukes was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, Lisa Weinerskirch, of Fostoria, was taken by Hanco EMS to Promedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.