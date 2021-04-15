Man Killed In Traffic Incident Involving Downed Lines

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man was killed as he was helping a semi driver remove downed utility lines from his vehicle.

It happened in Paulding County at the intersection of U.S. 127 and County Road 176, a little north of Paulding, at around 11:20 Wednesday morning.

The Highway Patrol says a semi had become stuck in some low hanging telephone lines that were damaged in an earlier crash.

The Highway Patrol says Vance Owen Campbell, 54, of Wauseon, began to help the semi driver with removal of the lines from his vehicle.

While working to remove the lines another semi struck the low hanging telephone lines.

Campbell, who was standing on a trailer, was struck by the lines sustaining fatal injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.