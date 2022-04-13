Man Killed In Workplace Accident In Findlay

A man was killed in a workplace accident at Rumpke Waste & Recycling in Findlay.

The accident happened on Monday at the Rumpke facility on Prospect Avenue.

56-year-old Michael G. Wortman, a maintenance technician, was killed when the arm of a trash truck hit him in the head as he was attempting repairs.

Wortman was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the accident.

You can read Wortman’s obituary on the Weber Funeral Home website by clicking here.