Man Life-Flighted From Scene Of Motorcycle Crash

A man was flown to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle just outside the Findlay city limits.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 10:18 Tuesday night on Township Road 77 near Township Road 81 in Liberty Township.

The sheriff’s office says Karl Miller II, 31, of Lima, was driving his Harley Davidson north on Township Road 77 when he lost control and went into a ditch before coming to rest facing southbound on Township Road 77.

Miller was flown by medical helicopter to a Toledo hospital.

The sheriff’s office says a passenger on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries in the crash, which remains under investigation.