Man Missing From Assisted Living Facility

A man has gone missing from an assisted living facility on Fox Run Road, in Findlay. Roger A Bradbury was last seen at the facility on Wednesday morning around 5:30. At that time he was wearing a black tee-shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.

Bradbury is described an 80-year-old man, 5-feet-11-inches in height, with shoulder length gray hair and a short beard.

Police report that Bradbury has dementia and may be trying to reach Lima

Anyone knowing his location is asked to contact the Findlay Police Department at (419) 424-7150