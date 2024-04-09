Man Operating Electric Bicycle Seriously Injured In Crash

The Findlay Police Department says a man operating an electric bicycle was seriously injured in a crash with an SUV.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North Blanchard Street and George Street.

Police say Nathan C. Shaver, 32, of MaComb, Michigan was operating an electric bicycle eastbound on George Street while Jennifer A. Neal, 54, of Findlay was driving an SUV northbound on North Blanchard Street.

Police say Shaver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

No citations have been issued yet, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.