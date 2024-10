(WTOL-11) – A man convicted of kidnapping and murdering a baby last year will go to prison for life without parole.

Jonathan Baker was convicted of murder of a 7-month-old from North Baltimore.

Baker kidnapped the baby in June 2023 after a fight with her mother whom he was dating.

Baker took off and led police on a chase through Tiffin where he was caught after crashing into a home.

An autopsy showed the baby had been shot twice.