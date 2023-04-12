Man Sentenced To Prison For Role In Woman’s Overdose Death

A Fostoria man is heading to prison for his role in a woman’s overdose death.

Todd Reisner, 50, pleaded guilty to drug charges and reckless homicide charges and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Police said Reisner provided the drugs that contributed to the death of 35-year-old Rachel Valenzuela of Fostoria in March of 2021.

“Our unit accepts this sentence and believes we, along with the Seneca County Prosecutors Office are working hard to hold these drug dealers accountable for their part in this epidemic,” said Det. Brandon Bell, Unit Coordinator, Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit.

He encourages people to continue reporting suspicious activity to their local agencies or the drug task force hotline at 419-443-0463.