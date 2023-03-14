Man Seriously Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash a little northeast of Findlay on Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says Nicholas Hasselbach, 42, was driving his SUV northeast on State Route 12 when he attempted to pass two vehicles on a double yellow line and crashed into a car that was also traveling northeast on State Route 12 and making a left turn onto Township Road 243.

The sheriff’s office said Hasselbach was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital, and then life-flighted to a Toledo hospital, with suspected serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries reported at the scene from the four occupants of the car.

Hasselbach was issued a driving in marked lanes citation by the sheriff’s office.