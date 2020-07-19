Man Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash

A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash just northeast of Findlay.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 236 and County Road 212 at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Samuel M. Schutte, 23, of Troy, Ohio was driving his Yamaha motorcycle east on County Road 212 when he failed to yield at the stop sign at County Road 236.

The sheriff’s office says Schutte crashed into a truck that was pulling a trailer that was southbound on County Road 236.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.