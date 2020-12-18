Man Injured In Putnam County Snowmobile Crash

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a man was seriously injured when he crashed his snowmobile.

It happened near Road U-20, northeast of Delphos, at around 4:20 Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says Kyle Kopitsch, 27, of Fort Jennings, was riding in a field a little north of Road U-20 when he crashed into a ditch.

Kopitsch was ejected from the snowmobile and thrown about 20 feet.

Authorities say he suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries in the crash.

He was transported by Delphos EMS to Mercy Health St. Rita’s in Lima.