Man Seriously Injured In Workplace Accident In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a man had to be flown to a Toledo hospital after being seriously injured in a workplace accident in Findlay.

The police department says it happened at Kohl’s Distribution Center at 7855 County Road 140 at around 4:30 Monday morning.

Police say Christopher Combs, 61, of Findlay, was operating a Kalmar Industries Yard Truck, and backing a trailer of product into a parking spot when the load shifted and the trailer overturned.

That caused the truck to be pulled onto its rear axle with the driver compartment in the air, and then the truck slammed to the ground.

Police say Combs sustained head, neck, back and rib injuries and was flown to a Toledo hospital.