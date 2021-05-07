Man Shot In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department is investigating a shooting the left a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say it happened at 434 Center Street at around 9:30 Thursday night.

Responding officers located a man, identified as Garrett Kurk, 34, of Findlay, on a back patio who had been shot in the leg.

An officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and Hanco EMS transported him to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Police say, information received on the scene indicates a verbal argument occurred outside the residence and the suspect pulled a gun and fired a couple of shots.

Police say the motive of the shooting is yet to be determined.

Police say the suspect at the time of the call was unknown and had fled the scene before they arrived.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police at 419-424-7150.