Man Stabbed During Fight At Findlay Bar

The Findlay Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at a bar.

Police were dispatched to the Old Stoney Ledge at 752 Howard Street a little after 10 o’clock Sunday night on the report of a large fight.

When officers arrived they learned that a man had been stabbed and that both the victim and suspect had left the scene.

Officers located the victim, Ricardo Anez, 43, of Fostoria, at Blanchard Valley Hospital receiving treatment for a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police say they received conflicting reports as to the description of the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about the incident can call police at 419-424-7150.