Local News WFIN Top Story 

Man Taken Into Custody After Standoff In Hancock County

WFIN

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says an armed man was taken into custody after barricading himself in a residence in Arcadia.

Deputies responded to an address on Walnut Street a little after noon on Sunday to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.

During their investigation, deputies learned that the man was armed and it turned into a barricaded subject situation.

The sheriff’s office says the man, Matthew Hickle, 25, exited the residence after a short time and was taken into custody and transported to the Hancock County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

 