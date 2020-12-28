Man Taken Into Custody After Standoff In Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says an armed man was taken into custody after barricading himself in a residence in Arcadia.

Deputies responded to an address on Walnut Street a little after noon on Sunday to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.

During their investigation, deputies learned that the man was armed and it turned into a barricaded subject situation.

The sheriff’s office says the man, Matthew Hickle, 25, exited the residence after a short time and was taken into custody and transported to the Hancock County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.