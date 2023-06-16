Man Wanted For Questioning In Bank Theft

The Columbus Grove Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual who’s wanted for questioning in regard to a theft at Fort Jennings State Bank in Columbus Grove.

The man in the pictures above and below is around five feet ten and five feet eleven and around 210-220 pounds.

He has brown/red hair with a beard and looks to be around 40 years of age, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Columbus Grove Police Department or Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 419-523-3208.