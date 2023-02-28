Man Wanted In New York Arrested In Wyandot County

A man wanted for attempted murder and other offenses out of New York City was arrested in Carey.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit says it assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in apprehending Rodolfo Grey, of Fostoria, who was arrested at his workplace in Carey.

Grey was taken to the Wyandot County Jail and will be extradited to New York.

Authorities say Grey was wanted for several charges out of New York including attempted murder and assault.