Man Who Wounded Two Men In Findlay Shooting Sentenced To Prison

The sentencing hearing was held for a man who previously pleaded guilty to charges related to a shooting in Findlay in April.

Isaiah J. Moore, 21, was sentenced to six to nine years in prison during his sentencing hearing on Friday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court in Findlay.

In November, Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in connection with the April 8th shooting at a building on East Front Street that wounded two men.

The police department says officers responded that night to a building at 230 East Front Street in reference to a fight involving shots being fired.

The two men who were shot were treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital and are still recovering from their injuries.

Court records show that Moore had a jury trial scheduled for January but in November entered a plea of guilty to the two charges.

As part of the plea deal, a gun specification was dropped.