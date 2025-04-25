Man With Warrants Flees From Deputies

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man with two active arrest warrants ran from deputies when they came into contact with him.

It happened in the area of 10456 US 224 in Liberty Township at around 11:10 Thursday morning.

Deputies say they were conducting a criminal investigation in the area when they came into contact with Walter R. Hartley, 44, of Findlay and learned he had two arrest warrants out of Findlay Municipal Court.

Deputies said Hartley took off running and was eventually found hiding in a trash dumpster.

He was taken into custody and transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for possible heat exhaustion.

The sheriff’s office said Hartley fled from deputies to avoid 19 days in jail and will now be charged with obstructing official business.