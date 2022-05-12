Manufacturing Week Gives Students A Look Into The Industry

Hancock County manufacturers this week have been hosting around 1,000 8th graders during Raise The Bar’s week-long Manufacturing Week.

The students come from 11 Findlay and Hancock County middle schools.

Raise The Bar says Manufacturing Week, which is one of their most recognized initiatives, highlights the multitude of career opportunities available in the manufacturing industry, and is changing youth perception of the industry.

In the video below we talk with Raise the Bar Director Tricia Valasek about the event.