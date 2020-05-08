Many Businesses, Locations Still Waiting On Reopening Timeline

(ONN) – There are still plenty of businesses and locations in Ohio that have not been put on a restart timeline.

While restaurants, salons, and other businesses now have an opening date, we’re still waiting on gyms, daycares, BMV offices, playgrounds and more.

But, that could change come Monday.

Governor DeWine says he plans to make an announcement on daycares after the weekend.

Almost all of them have been closed since March 26th.

The ones that did stay open, had to have a temporary pandemic child care license.