Many Enjoy Historical Museum’s Ice Cream Social After Parade

The Hancock Historical Museum‘s Ice Cream Social that’s held after the Findlay 4th of July Parade each year was a big hit again this year. (video below)

As soon as the parade wrapped up the line started growing outside the museum of people waiting to purchase some ice cream or a root beer float.

People then enjoyed their cool treat on the porch of the Hull House or on the grass.

The museum’s facilities were open with free admission.

During the ice cream social the museum handed out flyers reminding people of the Outdoor Classic Movie on August 19th featuring Back to the Future.