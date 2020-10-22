Many More “Red” Counties On Latest COVID Alert Map

Hancock and Putnam County remained at their previous levels on the latest COVID-19 alert map that was released on Thursday.

Hancock County remained at level 2, or the orange level, while Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

Hancock and Putnam both are still labeled as a “high incidence” county.

The number of “red” counties has increased to 38, with Allen and Hardin Counties among the new “red” counties.

Governor DeWine says 74 percent of Ohioans are now living in a “red” county.

“COVID-19 is multiplying very quickly, and it will continue unless we do something different,” DeWine said in his Thursday COVID update.

“More of us need to wear masks, and more of us need to be careful. We’ve done it before, and we can do it again.”

Hancock County has had 1,041 cases and 24 deaths as of the Wednesday update from Hancock Public Health.

143 of the Hancock cases are active, meaning the patient is currently under isolation or quarantine.

State data shows Putnam County as of Thursday has had 974 cases and 27 deaths.

More than 2,400 new cases were reported statewide on Thursday along with 12 deaths.

That brings the statewide numbers to 190,430 cases and 5,161 deaths.

Get more coronavirus information and view the county-by-county map by clicking here.