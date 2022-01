Many area schools, including Findlay City Schools, closed for the day Monday due to snowy conditions and the chance for even more snow.

Initially, Findlay City Schools was going to be on a 2-hour delay for Monday, but Monday morning they decided to close for the day.

Findlay picked up 3 to 5 inches of snow on Sunday and another few inches are possible on Monday.

Click here for the latest list of closings and cancellations.