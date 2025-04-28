Many Take Advantage Of Medication Collection Event In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says the local medication collection event held last weekend was a big success.

“The total prescription drug take back this weekend was 141.75 lbs. at the Findlay Municipal Building!”

The drop-off events make it easy for people to participate as they don’t even have to get out of their car.

Medications are handed to a volunteer for disposal and later incinerated.

The collection events ensure old and unused medications are properly disposed of and that they don’t fall into the wrong hands and get abused.

A second drop-off will be on October 25 at the same location.