Many Take Advantage Of Medication Collection Event In Findlay
The Findlay Police Department says the local medication collection event held last weekend was a big success.
“The total prescription drug take back this weekend was 141.75 lbs. at the Findlay Municipal Building!”
The drop-off events make it easy for people to participate as they don’t even have to get out of their car.
Medications are handed to a volunteer for disposal and later incinerated.
The collection events ensure old and unused medications are properly disposed of and that they don’t fall into the wrong hands and get abused.
A second drop-off will be on October 25 at the same location.