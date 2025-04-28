Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Many Take Advantage Of Medication Collection Event In Findlay

Local News

The Findlay Police Department says the local medication collection event held last weekend was a big success.

“The total prescription drug take back this weekend was 141.75 lbs. at the Findlay Municipal Building!”

The drop-off events make it easy for people to participate as they don’t even have to get out of their car.

Medications are handed to a volunteer for disposal and later incinerated.

The collection events ensure old and unused medications are properly disposed of and that they don’t fall into the wrong hands and get abused.

A second drop-off will be on October 25 at the same location.