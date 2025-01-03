Many Thank Retiring Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman

A lot of people attended Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman’s retirement celebration on Friday afternoon to thank him for his many years of service to the citizens of Hancock County.

It was held at the Old Mill Stream Centre at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Heldman retires as the longest-serving sheriff in Hancock County history at 28 years.

He has served the citizens of Hancock County as a member of the sheriff’s office for an extraordinary 52 years.

In the video below, Heldman tells WFIN one of the things that stands out to him as he reflects on his career is how the community comes together during difficult times such as floods.

Heldman’s final day on the job will be Sunday, January 5th.

Hancock County’s new Sheriff will be Mike Cortez.

Click here to learn more about the new sheriff, and see video of Sheriff Heldman’s retirement celebration below.